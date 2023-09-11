Kenya: First Lady Rachel Says Kenya Has Proved Its Position Climate Action

9 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya has proved its position as a leader in climate Action and Conservation in Africa, First Lady Rachel Ruto has said

Mrs Ruto said the just-concluded Africa Climate Summit 2023 confirmed Kenya's role in conservation and climate actions.

"The Africa Climate Summit 2023, was the most prominent gathering in Sub-Saharan Africa," she said.

The First Lady said the summit brought about the urgency to engage in action-oriented conversations on climate conservation and climate action.

She spoke after a tree planting session at Statehouse where she hosted school-going children who took part during the summit

"It brought together partners, Heads of Government, Development agencies, local communities, farmer organizations, children, youth, women, and academia for a common goal," she said.

She thanked the African Union Commission for its commitment to organizing the summit and for accepting Kenya's decision to host the first Summit.

"With the Leadership of President William Ruto, we achieved a unified approach that simultaneously pursues climate change and development agenda," she noted

Mrs. Dorcas Gachagua thanked participants for getting involved in activities to make the country Green.

She hailed the Africa summit as a great success. - Presidential Communication Service

