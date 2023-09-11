Rwanda Eliminated From African Volleyball Championship

Rwanda failed to make it to the semifinals of the 2023 Men's African Nations championship after losing to Algeria in three straight sets on Saturday in Cairo.

After Algeria took the first set 25-18, Rwanda had a chance to win second set and, with a 24-19 lead, they needed just one point to draw the game level. But, thanks to strong services and killing blocks, the Algerians came from behind to equalize to 24-24 before they went on win the set with 27-25.

Losing the set killed Paulo De Tarso's men mentally while a very determined Algerian side came back to finish the business in the third set. The Northern Africans improved in both defense and offense to claim the final set 25-16 to set a semifinal date with hosts Egypt.

Meanwhile, Rwanda will play the classification match for the 5-8th placement on Sunday.

Besides being crowned champions of Africa, the Men's African Nations Volleyball Championship also serves as the 2024 Olympic qualifiers.