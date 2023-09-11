Kenya: Protect Us From Drugs Exposure, Nairobi Learners Ask Govt

Nairobi — Learners in both primary and secondary schools in Nairobi are appealing to the government to protect them from exposure to drugs and substance abuse within and outside their school environments.

These young learners voiced their concerns during a Children's conference held at Moi Forces Academy in Nairobi. The conference provided a platform for open discussions about issues hindering their focus on education.

Named the Nairobi Region Education Dialogue, the conference brought together stakeholders and students from primary and secondary schools in Nairobi to collaboratively devise strategies for ensuring children receive inclusive and high-quality education in the region. The event was organized by the Ministry of Education's Nairobi Regional Office, the County Government of Nairobi, and development partners.

Ms. Margaret Lesuuda, the Nairobi Regional Director of Education, explained that the conference was part of the preparations for a larger Nairobi Region Education Conference aimed at addressing obstacles to accessing quality education in Nairobi. She highlighted that the views expressed by the learners during the conference would be presented at the upcoming policymakers' conference scheduled for later this week.

During the conference, student representatives urged the government to establish secondary schools within Nairobi specifically designed for learners with disabilities. They highlighted that children with hearing and visual impairments in Nairobi are currently compelled to attend schools outside the region due to the lack of suitable facilities.

The students also expressed concerns about the risks they face while commuting to and from school and called on the government to enhance their security during these journeys.

Nairobi Women Representative, Esther Pasarris, commended the initiative, emphasizing that it provided leaders with valuable insights into the genuine needs and expectations of children regarding their education.

Ms. Rosemary Kariuki, the Nairobi County Executive for Talents, Skills Development, and Care, affirmed the County Government's commitment to ensuring increased school attendance among primary school children. She revealed plans to expand the existing school feeding program to benefit all children in public primary schools. Ms. Kariuki acknowledged that the current kitchen facilities used for preparing meals for learners were insufficient and pledged to secure additional kitchens over time to cater to all children's needs.