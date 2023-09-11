Kenya: President Ruto Affirms Kenya's Determination for Self-Reliance and Development

press release

Nairobi — President William Ruto has expressed his government's unwavering commitment to achieving self-reliance and driving the nation's development using its abundant resources.

Speaking at an Inter-denomination Church Service in Laare on Sunday, Meru County, the President underscored the government's resolve to combat corruption and the mismanagement of public resources as key strategies in realizing this vision.

Ruto emphasized that the prudent use of taxpayer funds was essential for Kenya's development. He urged all Kenyans to actively contribute to the nation's growth and stressed that building Kenya was a collective responsibility, emphasizing, "Ultimately the business of building Kenya belongs to us; the citizens of Kenya. We cannot rely on others."

The President expressed concern over the current situation where a significant portion of tax revenue, six out of every ten shillings collected, is channeled towards debt servicing, which he deemed unsustainable and perilous for the nation's future.

The event was attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, and several Members of Parliament, including Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Julius Taitumu (Igembe North), Rindikiri Mugambi (Buuri), and others.

President Ruto reiterated the government's commitment to fostering unity among Kenyan citizens and their leaders, emphasizing the imperative of setting aside political differences to serve the people. He urged leaders to prioritize the development agenda over divisive quarrels.

Furthermore, President Ruto announced ongoing efforts to upgrade the equipment of the Police Service, enhancing the efficiency of the country's security management. He assured the residents of Meru County that the government would take swift action to address rising insecurity issues in the region, underlining that the security of the nation was a non-negotiable priority.

President Ruto also encouraged Kenyans to seize the opportunity presented by the rainy season to plant trees, contributing to climate change mitigation efforts. He affirmed the government's continued support for farmers to boost agricultural productivity, revealing that Sh 10 billion had been allocated to the Agricultural Finance Corporation to facilitate farmers' access to credit.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urged leaders in Meru County to prioritize peace and unity as essential prerequisites for development. He dismissed calls by the opposition for an audit of the 2022 elections, asserting that the matter had already been conclusively addressed by the Supreme Court in line with the constitution.

Other leaders, including Ndindi Nyoro, expressed confidence in the government's efforts to address the cost of living and affirmed that any dialogue would not involve power-sharing. They supported President Ruto's anti-corruption campaign and called for strict measures against those found guilty of corruption.

In conclusion, Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza commended the National Government for collaborating with the County Government of Meru in the construction of a County aggregation and Industrial Park, highlighting the transformative impact of government projects and programs on the lives of Kenyan citizens.