Kenya: DP's Spouse Dorcas Roots for Boychild Education, War On Drugs

Nairobi — The spouse of the Deputy President, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, joined the Kagumo High School community in commemorating the school's 90th anniversary.

During the celebration, Pastor Dorcas delivered a message to the students, encouraging them to prioritize their education and steer clear of drugs to secure a brighter future.

Pastor Dorcas also championed her "boychild" agenda, expressing her unwavering commitment to ensuring a dignified future for young boys.

"I am dedicated to ensuring justice prevails for all, especially for my boychild. Neglecting the seed carrier, our boys, is detrimental to our nation's prosperity. We must advocate for and protect the boychild, as we have ignored their needs for far too long, and we are now experiencing the consequences," she asserted.

As a board member of Kagumo High School, which boasts a student population of over 2,000, Pastor Dorcas reaffirmed her dedication to combating drug and substance abuse among the youth.

Former Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia, an alumnus of the school, shared nostalgic memories of his time there and commended Pastor Dorcas for her advocacy on behalf of the boychild.

Among those who praised Kagumo High School was Dr. Dan Gikonyo, the CEO of Karen Hospital and a former student of the institution.

The celebration also saw the participation of former Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, who is also an alumnus of Kagumo High School, joining in the festivities marking nine decades of educational excellence.