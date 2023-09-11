Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Is Rigging ! - Rages Opposition Legislators After Mudenda is Re-Elected Speaker of Parliament

9 September 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators were left frothing with anger after Zanu PF's Jacob Mudenda was re-elected as the Speaker of the National Assembly with the opposition blaming the Clerk Of Parliament for the result.

CCC Members of Parliament arrived late for the election after they were locked in a caucus meeting in Harare.

Consequently, Zanu PF's candidate Mudenda was re-elected unopposed with Tsitsi Gezi as deputy.

Addressing the media, CCC chief whip Amos Chibaya accused Zanu PF of "rigging" the election.

"We had our candidate Eric Matinenga together with Honorable Gumede from Bulawayo. We had informed the Clerk of Parliament that we would do a caucus to select our candidates in the morning.

"We had agreed with the Clerk that the proceedings would begin at 11:00 am but we were shocked when we walked in hearing that the election had been done," said Chibaya.

The legislators are in Parliament under protest over the August general elections which they argue was flawed and produced an illegitimate result.

CCC had a tough time in the National Assembly and Senate after Zanu PF's Mable Chinomona was re-elected as its president.

Chibaya said the MPs will go back to the drawing board and strategise on the way forward.

"They are rigging in Parliament the same way they did in the national elections. We will sit down and chart the way forward," said Chibaya.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.