Angolan Parliament Expresses Solidarity With Moroccan People

Luanda — Angolan members of National Assembly expressed Sunday solidarity with the Moroccan people affected by the earthquake on Friday night.

In a message signed by the Parliament Speaker Carolina Cerqueira reads that Angolan MPs learn "with great concern" the tragic news of the earthquake that caused thousands of deaths and injuries, causing a situation of national mourning in the Kingdom of Morocco.

"The National Assembly of Angola and I express our solidarity in the face of this tragedy with the Moroccan populations, the victims of this catastrophe and we express our heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of the fatal victims", the message reads out.

In the message, Carolina Cerqueira also reiterates her friendship and solidarity with Moroccan Parliamentarians, whose institutional ties were recently strengthened during the last visit of Angolan MPs to Morocco.

The provisional balance points, as of the early hours of this Sunday, to 2,012 deaths and 2,059 injured - of whom 1,404 are in serious condition - but this number is expected to continue to increase as the searches continue.

According to local authorities, deaths were recorded in the provinces and prefectures of Al Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.

According to the United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activity around the world, the earthquake occurred at 11:11 pm on Friday.

The epicenter was in the locality of Ighil, located 63 kilometers southwest of Marrakech city.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 18.5 kilometers. VM/NIC