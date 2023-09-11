South Sudan/Kenya: South Sudan Jet in for Tuesday Harambee Stars Friendly

Nairobi — The South Sudan national team has arrived in Nairobi ahead of Tuesday's international friendly match against Kenya's Harambee Stars at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

The team jetted into the country ON Sunday evening, and will have a feel of the match venue, the Kasarani Stadium, on Monday at 4pm.

South Sudan arrive from Bamako, Mali, where they faced off with the hosts in the final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, losing 4-0.

Striker Tito Okello, who plays for FKF Premier League side Kenya Police FC, hopes the side can show a better performance, and wind up the international break on a high.

"This is like another exercise for us to make our team better. As always it is great when two East African neighbors meet and play against each other. We got some few lessons we picked from Mali's game and we are now here to correct and do better. We are looking forward to a great game," Okello, also previously a Gor Mahia player said.

The match will be played on Tuesday at 4pm, with gate charges released as Sh500 for the VIP dias and Sh200 for the normal terraces.

At the same time, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced that all academies willing to bring their players to watch the game will be admitted free of charge.