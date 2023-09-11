Zimbabwe: 'Zim Swimmers Need More International Exposure'

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

HAVING wrapped up their participation at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships last Friday, Zimbabwe's coach Masi Takaedza has underscored the importance for regular exposure to such competitions.

The meet targeting upcoming swimmers ran from September 4 to 9 in Netanya, Israel. Zimbabwe fielded three swimmers - Tori Dawe, Mikayla Makwabarara and Bjorn Mhlanga. They competed in a number of events each.

Dawe competed in 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle while Makwabarara took part in 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 100m butterfly in the women's category.

In the men's section Mhlanga participated in 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 100m butterfly.

Mhlanga and Dawe posted personal best times in 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle respectively. Takaedza said one of the lessons they picked is the need for regular exposure and for that to happen there is need for resources and infrastructure.

"For swimmers participating at worlds, I think they did extremely well. Bjorn and Tori managed some new personal best times.

"For Mikayla (now based in the UK), she has just moved to a new country and so she is still settling in a new programme. She will definitely come back stronger next time. These three swimmers are definitely (the) ones to watch out for in the future.

"Lots of lessons learnt. The swimmers know they have to up the game going forward. The need to train consistently is one of the biggest lessons.

"The need for regular exposure to this level of competition. For this we need more resources and infrastructure," said Takaedza.

The issue of facilities has over the years continued to be a challenge for several sporting disciplines in the country and swimming has not been spared.

They mostly rely on Les Brown Swimming Pool in Harare and City Pool in Bulawayo for the national events and schools' facilities for some of their activities.

Takaedza, who has over the years had the opportunity to travel with different local teams for various major competitions urged the young swimmers to continue working hard and build on the experience from the global show-piece.

"I would like them to go back and continue training harder, and build from this. They have all seen where everyone is in terms of time," said Takaedza.

Going into the competition, Takaedza said they were focusing mainly on exposing their athletes to a higher level of competition as part of long-term development and preparation for future competitions.

The World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships was the third major event, Zimbabwe Swimming had athletes taking part in having sent a four-member team to the World Aquatics Championships held in July, in Japan.

The team was made up of Donata Katai, Paige Van Der Westhuizen, Denilson Cyprianos and Liam Davis.

They also had two swimmers -- Cyprianos and Nomvula Mjimba at the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in China, staged between July and August. It was the first time, they had their swimmers participating at the Games.

They are set to field a 16-member team at the forthcoming Africa Aquatics Junior Swimming and Open Water Championships due to take place in December, in Mauritius. Zimbabwe Swimming have said they are looking at a long-term development plan with their target, among other major events, being the 2028 Olympic Games.