Zimbabwe: Table Tennis Team Arrive in Tunis

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Table Tennis national team safely arrived in Tunis, Tunisia for the ITTF-African Championships yesterday.

The tournament begins today and will end on September 18 with several teams across Africa taking part in the biannual event.

ZTTU team coach Tinashe Duri said they are happy that they managed to arrive in Tunisia and is confident that they will do well as they have a good team which is capable of upsetting the best.

Duri said the Zimbabwe team is made up of experienced players who have played at the highest level.

"We are happy that we got an invite as the Zimbabwe Table Tennis National Men's team to take part in ITTF-African Championships.

"The team is made up of three players who were selected by the technical team.

"We have a team made up of seasoned players who have experience as they have played in several local and national tournaments," said Duri.

The team which had called on for sponsors and partners to come on board managed to self-fund themselves and help the team as this is a self-sponsored tournament.

"We have been training as a team since we returned from a month-long exchange programme in China. We believe this will help us as well," said Duri.

"Players: Tinotenda Fambira, Tatenda Mumvuma, Brian Chamboko

Team Manager and Coach: Tinashe Duri