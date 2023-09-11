Zimbabwe: Zim Team for Golf Championship Named

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Golf Association has named a three-member team that will take part in this year World Amateur Team Championship which will be held in Abu Dhabi from October 14 to 23.

The team to be coached by Simon Murungweni will have the country's leading amateurs David Amm, Michael Wallace and Keegan Shutt.

The World Amateur Team Championship is the highest level of competition in Amateur Golf.

ZGA president Martin Chikwana said they are happy to have qualified for the tournament.

"I am delighted to inform that as difficult as it was, we managed to qualify and be counted among the world's best golfing nations in the world.

"This will be second time in a row that we have managed to qualify for this prestigious world event post the Covid -19 era which had derailed most of the sporting competitions at various levels.

"The process did not only look at one's position on the Order of Merit, World Amateur Golf Ranking, but we also went further and did the stroke average per each player. This is a comprehensive and much more accurate system as it will give one a picture of how each player was performing in each tournament.

"As we were doing all this, we were also informed by the need to apply modern scientific methods which also rely on statistics, as they say numbers do not lie, we could not pay a blind eye to this approach," said Chikwana.