Tunisia: African Senior Championships Individuals (Medal Count) - Tunisia 4th With 9 Medals, Including 2 Gold

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's men and women judo teams finished 4th in the African Senior Championships Individuals' medal count with 9 medals (2 gold and 7 bronze).

Egypt finished 1st with 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze, followed by Algeria (3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze) and host country Morocco (2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze).

Sarra Mzoughi (+78kg) and Oumaima Bedoui (-48kg) bagged the gold medals, while the bronze medals went to Aziz Harbi (-66),

Ben Chalbi Aleddine (-73), Koussay Ben Ghares (-100kg), Arij Akkab (-78kg), Amira Ben Ayed (-66 kg), Nihel Landolsi (-70) and Rahma Tibi (-52kg).

The championships saw the participation of 192 judokas (103 men and 89 women) from 36 African countries.