Tanzania: Agriculture Minister Takes Part in Africa Food Forum in Tanzania

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Sayyed Al Qusser headed to Tanzania on Wednesday 6/9/2023 to take part, on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, in the Africa Food Systems Forum held in Dar es Salaam.

The minister's visit to Tanzania to attend the African gathering came upon an invitation from Tanzanian president Samia Hassan to discuss cooperation between Egypt and the east African country.

The minister will deliver Egypt's speech at forum on behalf of the president, take part in the forum sessions and meet a number of his African counterparts to discuss joint cooperation and support the continent's efforts to overcome food security challenges.

A plenary session will be discussing the topic :Transforming African Food Systems for Stronger Nutritional Benefits.

The 2023 Summit theme is Recover, Regenerate, Act: Africa's Solutions to Food Systems Transformation.

The 2023 theme is anchored around building back better Food Systems with youth and women at the center. The Summit public and private sector attendees will actively engage in dialogues and re-energized commitment in the food systems conversation with a focus on regeneration as a means of wealth creation for the continent.