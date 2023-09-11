Tanzania Capitalises On Climate-Resilient Seeds

TANZANIA's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said that almost three quarters of seeds will be produced locally by 2025.

She made the statement during a dialogue session with youth at the ongoing Africa Food Systems Forum 2023 in Dar es Salaam on Thursday adding seeds that are currently being produced in the East African state have the ability to withstand climate change challenges.

"The seeds are also compatible with our soil. We have now been engaged in the production of high breed seeds. We have been able to strengthen our research centers and seed production farms and, in that area, we have indeed invested a lot so as to enable farmers to produce a lot of seeds," she stated.

The President said that as the government embarks on improving agricultural production and the increase of access to quality seeds, they will conduct a soil health test to each farmer's soil from time to time and know the exact fertilizer they need to use and the kind of seed they should use.