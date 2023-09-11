Tanzania Capitalises On Climate-Resilient Seeds

7 September 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

TANZANIA's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said that almost three quarters of seeds will be produced locally by 2025.

She made the statement during a dialogue session with youth at the ongoing Africa Food Systems Forum 2023 in Dar es Salaam on Thursday adding seeds that are currently being produced in the East African state have the ability to withstand climate change challenges.

"The seeds are also compatible with our soil. We have now been engaged in the production of high breed seeds. We have been able to strengthen our research centers and seed production farms and, in that area, we have indeed invested a lot so as to enable farmers to produce a lot of seeds," she stated.

The President said that as the government embarks on improving agricultural production and the increase of access to quality seeds, they will conduct a soil health test to each farmer's soil from time to time and know the exact fertilizer they need to use and the kind of seed they should use.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.