Tanzania's President Awards National Team 500m/ - for Reaching Afcon Finals

8 September 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

DAR ES SALAAM After advancing into the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, Taifa Stars are set to receive a 500m/- reward from President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

This has been confirmed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports, Saidi Yakubu.

Yakubu who accompanied the team to Algeria for the decisive game revealed this to players after the match that the amount is already in the ministry's custody ready to be given to the team.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has also lauded Taifa Stars for reaching the finals.

Speaking at the parliament in Dodoma on Friday, Majaliwa urges Tanzanians to continue supporting their team.

Tanzania sealed the AFCON finals place after producing a goalless draw against Algeria in their last group F match of the qualifiers.

They have earned a third time qualification with the first one coming in the 1980.

