Kenya: KCB Crowned Sevens Circuit Champs After Kabras' Slip-Up in Kabeberi Quarters

Nairobi — Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) are the new National Sevens Circuit champions after a 24-0 win over Nakuru RFC in the finals of the Kabeberi Sevens at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi on Sunday evening.

The bankers had already been crowned NSC champions for the fourth time in their history following the collapse of immediate former leaders, Kabras Sugar, who lost 12-5 to 'siblings' Menengai Oilers in their quarterfinal tie in the morning.

KCB, who had won all their Pool D matches, picked up on their hot-scorching form on a cold Sunday morning, thrashing hosts Mwamba RFC 33-7 before dismissing Nondies 12-5 in the semi.

On the other hand, Wanyore humbled Kenya Harlequin 17-12 in the last eight before overcoming city rivals, Oilers, winning 21-17 in the other semi-final.

Kabras, looking for their second ever NSC title, crumbled some more as they lost 29-7 to Strathmore Leos in their fifth-place playoff final.

Masinde Muliro University were crowned the Challenge Trophy winners after a 7-5 triumph over Tessen Sports Warriors.