Egypt Honours Thunder for Winning 1st Place in Valorant At Afro-Arab Esports in Saudi Arabia

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat honoured the Egyptian Valorant men's team Ra3d (Thunder) who won the title in the Afro-Arab Esports League for the second consecutive year.

At the honouring ceremony, Minister Talaat said video games have become a booming industry worldwide, with an annual growth rate of 15-20 percent annually.

The Afro-Arab Esports League competitions took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from August 18 to 20 as part of the Gamer8 Festival.

Gamer8, one of the largest gaming and esports festivals worldwide, is organized by the Saudi Esports Federation.

The festival, which featured 16 popular tournaments in 13 esports over an eight-week period, distributed a prize pool of $45 million.

This edition saw 25 teams from Arab and African countries, including 140 male and female players, take part in various competitions.

Ra3d clinched first place in the Valorant competition after beating seven other Arab and African teams, banking a first prize of $6,664.

The United Arab Emirates came in second, Kuwait came in third, Saudi Arabia in fourth, followed by Kenya, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia.

The top four teams shared a prize pool of $13,300.

Ahram Online