Botswana/South Africa: Mamelodi Sundowns Shatter Double Actions Champions League Participation Dream

Gaborone — Double Action's dreams of playing at the CAF Women's Champions League remains an illusion after losing 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a CAF Women's Champions League COSAFA qualifiers final game played at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Friday.

The two goals came in the first and second stanza of the game, and Double Action's stage fright gave its opponents an opportunity to maneuver.

Sundowns known for scoring avalanche but were cautious and never wanted to leave any space unattended.

In an interview the team's assistant coach William Monene said playing five games in 12 days had cost the team.

He however said, he was happy with the players' performance, adding that they gave their all and salvaged a silver medal, compared to last year where they won a bronze medal.

"But then again reaching the finals on its own to us it was an achievement. Yes we wanted to win and tactically we planned well, our game plan was on point because we knew Sundowns was not going to be a push over, and they have good players," he said.

Monene said they were cognisant of the fact that Sundowns had a pool of players and therefore they could change their line up any time, but at the same time they knew that Double Action would come with the same line up that they used the previous games.

"So we planned well because we knew they were going to play with three at the back, five in the middle and five upfront, and we were aware that they would be using wing play," he said.

Monene said they decided as Double Action to pack the midfield and force them to play wide so that they (Double Action) can deal with crosses.

"I think the goal minder misjudged the ball and when playing a good side such as Sundowns and concede early, it puts one under a lot of pressure," he said.

On the tournament, Monene said this year's edition was very competitive.

He said they had learnt a lot of things and they would use some of the learning in the domestic league to defend their league title and DTCB Championship.

