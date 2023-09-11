Morocco: Al Haouz Earthquake - All Civil, Military Services Working Tirelessly to Aid Victims, Says Baitas

Rabat — All civil and military services are working tirelessly to aid those impacted by the earthquake that hit Morocco on Friday, resulting in substantial loss of life and material damage, said Government Spokesperson Mustapha Baitas on Sunday night.

From the first hours after the devastating earthquake, and in accordance with high royal instructions, all civil and military services, public authorities, and various medical teams were mobilized for quick and effective victim rescue, and to extract the remains of the deceased from the rubble. The minister made these statements to the press at the end of the Governing Council's remote meeting which focused on monitoring the situation after the earthquake.

After stating that medical services - both military and civilian - have been working tirelessly to tend to the wounded, the minister reported that over 1,000 doctors (from both public and private sectors) and around 1,500 nurses from nearby hospitals have been mobilized alongside ambulances to ensure the best possible care for the injured.

In the education sector, a government spokesperson announced the temporary closure of certain schools located in regions heavily impacted by the earthquake. The closure was put in place until alternative solutions for continued education can be developed in the next few days. Additionally, the implementation of appropriate solutions for areas less affected will be discussed with the families of the students.

He emphasized that, following the guidance of HM King Mohammed VI, Aziz Akhannouch, the head of the government, will lead a meeting on Monday for the inter-ministerial committee responsible for implementing an emergency program to reconstruct and assist in the rehabilitation of destroyed homes in the impacted regions.