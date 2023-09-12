North Africa: ARP Speaker Sends Condolence Message to Speaker of Libyan House of Representatives [upd 1]

Tunis/Tunisia — Speaker of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP), Brahim Bouderbala, on Monday, sent a condolence message to the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Salah, following the torrential floods caused by storm Daniel that hit several regions in eastern Libya, leaving victims, missing and injured.

Quoted in a parliamentary press release, the Speaker of the ARP, on his own behalf and on behalf of the members of the Legislative Assembly, expressed his sincere feelings of compassion and sympathy with the Libyan people in this harsh ordeal, praying to Almighty God to grant His infinite mercy to the victims of this tragedy and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Earlier in the day, President Kaïs Saied gave instructions to coordinate with the Libyan authorities in the rescue and care of the injured, and called for the deployment of men and means to come to the aid of the stricken Libyan people.

A powerful Mediterranean storm called "Daniel", which has already dumped unprecedented amounts of rain in Greece and Turkey, moved between Sunday and Monday with full force towards eastern Libya, causing massive and impressive flooding.