Kenya: Peres Jepchirchir Edges Out Lokedi to Clinch Great North Half Run

Manchester — Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir showed her class, as she edged out compatriot, USA-based Sharon Lokedi to clinch the Great North Half Run in the United Kingdom.

Jepchirchir, a two-time World Half Marathon champion clinched victory in 1:06:45, ahead of reigning New York champion Lokedi who clocked 1:07:43

"I decided to run by myself," Jepchirchir told the BBC.

As well as getting ready for the World Athletics Road Running Championships, both she and Lokedi are also in marathon preparations as they get ready to return to the New York City Marathon on 5 November.

Jepchirchir went one better than her runner-up finish in 2022, as she works towards the defence of her world half marathon title at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Riga on 1 October. Jepchirchir set a women-only world record when winning at the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships.

Following a snappy 5:03 opening mile, Jepchirchir's fellow New York Marathon winner Lokedi was her only company, but just for four miles.

In the 24°C heat, Jepchirchir ran quicker than she had in kinder running conditions a year earlier. This is a woman who won the Olympic marathon when it was 31°C with 78% humidity, so heat doesn't bother her. -World Athletics