South Africa: Bok Bulletin - Etzebeth Out for Seven to 10 Days After Injury, No Indication of Citing for Kriel

A shoulder injury to Eben Etzebeth doesn't initially appear too serious, while centre Jesse Kriel was not cited as of Monday afternoon.

As far as outcomes go, the Boks came away from the match against Scotland in relatively good shape as they picked over the bones of the match and looked ahead to meeting Romania in Bordeaux.

The Boks won 18-3 to make a positive start to their Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign, which has ensured they are close to qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Beating Scotland was imperative in the so-called pool of death, with Ireland still looming for both sides. The pressure has now transferred to Ireland and especially to Scotland, who can no longer afford another defeat.

Furthermore, the injury report afterwards revealed that lock Eben Etzebeth is the only concern after a physical encounter with a shoulder niggle that will keep him out of the Boks' second Pool B clash against Romania.

Etzebeth was always going to miss the match anyway, as it will almost certainly be Jean Kleyn who starts at No 4 alongside Marvin Orie in the second row.

Although Etzebeth might have played on, he gave honest feedback to the doctor and made the call to come off himself.

"It's always tough in a game like that - opening game of the World Cup - but...