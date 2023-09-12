South Africa: National Assembly Votes Mkhwebane Out of Public Protector Office for Incompetence and Misconduct

11 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Merten

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the suspended Public Protector, has been impeached with a vote of 318 for, 43 against and one abstention in the National Assembly.

South Africa's unprecedented impeachment inquiry ended with the removal from office as Public Protector for misconduct and incompetence of Busisiwe Mkhwebane after a debate in the House.

The EFF, African Transformation Movement (ATM) and United Democratic Movement (UDM) had opposed the impeachment inquiry when it started in July 2022 after delays from a slew of legal challenges by Mkhwebane, and a cost of millions of rand to the taxpayer.

On Monday, the EFF, ATM and UDM were joined by the Pan-Africanist Congress (PAC), African Independent Congress (AIC) and Al Jama-ah to continue to oppose Mkhwebane's removal from office on grounds of misconduct and incompetence.

"The uninformed majority seeks to railroad all of us to impeach a person not liked by the establishment... We see Parliament being used to break the law to protect the powerful," was how EFF MP Omphile Maotwe put it, after describing the process as "grossly unfair" and "a witch hunt".

Citing Mkhwebane as "victim" continues the spin the Public Protector herself pursued through the recent past.

DA MP Annelie Lotriet on Monday said the Section 194 committee did its job, and described as "seminal" the over one-year impeachment inquiry despite the Public Protector's serial legal...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.