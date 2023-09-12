South Africa: Gauteng Government Commits to Supporting Fire Victims - 44 Bodies Still Unidentified

Kimberly Mutandiro / GroundUp (CC BY-ND 4.0)
A dilapidated building in Delvers Street where about 100 people live. Part of the building caught fire earlier this year, but residents managed to extinguish the flames.
11 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Michelle Banda

In the aftermath of the devastating 80 Albert Street fire in Johannesburg, Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Mzi Khumalo stood in solidarity with the survivors. He said the provincial government was committed to working closely with the City of Johannesburg to provide crucial support.

'We are with you in this difficult time." Speaking to Marshalltown fire survivors while visiting the three shelters across the city where they are living temporarily, Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Mzi Khumalo said: "We want to continue to work with the City of Johannesburg in supporting them because they are playing a huge role in trying to accommodate everyone. All of us are trying to ensure that it doesn't happen again."

The flames that engulfed the Usindiso Building at 80 Albert Street in Marshalltown claimed 77 lives - 74 died at the scene and three more succumbed to their injuries in local hospitals. The disaster displaced hundreds of families and left them with urgent housing needs.

The City of Johannesburg offered the Wembley Stadium homeless shelter, Impilo Shelter and Hofland Recreation Centre as temporary housing for those displaced by the fire, as they begin to rebuild their lives.

Khumalo's visit to the shelters on Monday, 11 September came amid a city crackdown on suspected hijacked buildings and properties, an initiative that recently resulted in the arrest of 23 people, including an IFP councillor subsequently released without charge.

Khumalo's visit had a twofold purpose: to...

