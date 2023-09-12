South Africa: Some Hope for Parents of Enyobeni Victims As Statements and Witness Names Finally Filed in Inquest

analysis

The Enyobeni inquest is starting to take shape as three boxes of witness statement files and names were submitted in court. Although proceedings were postponed, the parents remain hopeful that they will get answers on what happened the day 21 teenagers died.

There's a sense of hope among the parents of the 21 young people, aged between 13 and 17, who died at the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London, last year that they will get a measure of closure.

This is after statements from witnesses were finally filed in court on Monday, 11 September, during the inquest held at the Mdantsane Magistrates' Court in Mdantsane, East London.

The parents came to court with their lawyer carrying two boxes of files filled with statements from witnesses including from the parents. Monday was the second day of the inquest to determine whether anyone is legally responsible for the deaths. The 21 children died while attending a "pens down" party to celebrate the end of June exams.

The hearing was moved from East London Magistrates' Court to Mdantsane because of the limited space in the East London court.

After seeing the files, Magistrate Mvuselelo Malindi said the court would need time to go through the statements before any witnesses could be called to testify.

There were delays to the proceedings on Monday as the court first entertained a request from media houses to film the proceedings from inside the court. This was granted....