Kenya: Army Urges Residents to Share Intelligence After IED Attack in Lamu

11 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has called on communities in terror-prone areas to share information after its personnel suffered a suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Lamu's Boni Forest on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the vehicle the KDF officers were travelling on ran over an Improvised Explosive Device along the Milimani Baure road in Lamu County

The KDF officers were on routine patrol before the incident.

"The injured were airlifted to Manda Base Hospital for medical care," KDF said.

KDF condemned the incident calling on resident to collaborate with security agencies to flush out the criminal elements.

"KDF calls upon the residents to share information with the security agencies on these criminal elements who lurk in their communities," KDF said.

The Department of Defence did not confirm fatalities.

