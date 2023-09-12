Rwanda: Kagame Pays Tribute to Late Senator Ntidendereza

President Paul Kagame has paid tribute to late Senator William Ntidendereza who passed away on September 3 due to an illness.

In a message delivered by Minister in the Office of the President, Judith Uwizeye, during a ceremony to bid farewell to the late Senator on September 11, Kagame expressed his sadness upon hearing the news of the Senator's passing.

The President and First Lady Jeannette Kagame conveyed their heartfelt condolences to Ntidendereza's wife, children, and the entire family. President Kagame also extends his condolences to all Rwandans who share in the grief.

"Senator Ntidendereza served our country in various capacities and discharged his responsibilities with dedication," reads part of the President's message.

Kagame and his family also wished strength and resilience to Ntidendereza's wife and family as they navigate the difficult times.

Ntidendereza passed on at the age of 72 due to an illness. He passed on at King Faisal Hospital.

He was elected as a Senator on September 16, 2019, running on a ticket to represent the City of Kigali.

The father of two, a holder of a Bachelor's Degree in Education and Psychology, was a recognized expert in the field of education. He had extensive experience in promoting good governance, particularly within the context of Rwandan values and culture.

His professional journey in Rwanda included diverse roles, notably a stint as a visiting professor at the University of Rwanda, from 1996 to 2000. In 2006, he became the Mayor of Kicukiro District, serving until his resignation in 2008.

Other important functions he held include being the Secretary General of the former National Itorero Commission from 2012 to 2018. Itorero is a Rwandan civic education institution that aims mainly at teaching Rwandans to uphold their culture through values such as national unity, social solidarity, patriotism, integrity, bravery, tolerance, and the dos and don'ts of society.

Ntidendereza will be laid to rest on Monday, September 11, in the afternoon.