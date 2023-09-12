Rwanda: 25-Year-Old Man Among 'Serial Killer' Kazungu's Victims

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has found out that a 25-year-old man identified as Eric Turatsinze is one of the victims of the suspected serial killer Denis Kazungu.

Kazungu, 34, was arrested on September 5 and faces a litany of charges, including homicide.

Investigators say that after luring his victims to his rented home in Busanza, Kanombe, Kicukiro District, he would go on to kill and bury them in a pit he dug in the kitchen.

"So far investigations have shown that Turatsinze Eric, born in 1998, is one of the victims. We are waiting for DNA test results to identify the body for further management," Thierry Murangira, the RIB Spokesperson, told The New Times on Monday, September 11.

It is understood that Turatsinze is the only victim who has been identified so far. Murangira did not divulge further details.

Meanwhile, the exact number of Kazungu's alleged victims is yet to be established.

Murangira told The New Times that some bodies had decomposed by the time Kazungu was apprehended, and therefore it requires a longer process to establish the total number of the victims.

"We are waiting for the results from the Rwanda Forensic Institute to know the exact number of victims, since some bodies had already decomposed," he said.

During interrogation, Kazungu told investigators that he always found his victims in bars.

He would then convince them to go with him to his home from where he would rob and kill them.

RIB has called upon people with more information regarding the suspect to share it by visiting RIB Kicukiro station or calling its toll free line (116).