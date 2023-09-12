Rwanda: National Exam Results to Be Released on September 12

11 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

The Ministry of Education is ready to unveil the long-awaited results for the 2022/2023 National Examinations, covering both Primary (PLE) and Ordinary Level (O' Level).

The announcement, released through the ministry's social platforms, has scheduled the results' release for Tuesday, September 12, at 11am.

MINEDUC informs the public that the results of 2022/2023 National Examinations for both Primary and Lower Secondary levels will be announced tomorrow, 12th September 2023 at 11:00 am. You will be able to follow live via this link: https://t.co/6fOF9WtBbz-- Ministry of Education | Rwanda (@Rwanda_Edu) September 11, 2023

According to the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA), the exams saw a total of 209,829 candidates sitting for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and 131,482 taking the O-level exams.

Following the official release at 11am, candidates and stakeholders can conveniently access their results using the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) portal.

