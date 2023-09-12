Rwanda to Take Part in Continental Table Tennis Championship

11 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rwanda national Table Tennis men and women teams on Monday morning left Kigali International Airport for Radès, Tunisia, ahead of the 2023 ITTF-Africa Senior Championship slated for September 11-17.

It is the second major continental tournament that the teams are going to attend this year after the African Cup held in Nairobi, Kenya.

Stakes are high this time round as the winning teams will automatically qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The top four countries in the team event will also secure spots at the 2024 World Team Championships taking place in Busan, South Korea.

While heavyweights Egypt and Nigeria are perennial bookies' favourites, Rwanda still faces daunting competition from the likes of hosts Tunisia, Algeria, Madagascar among others.

Traveling teams

Men: Didier Hahirwabasenga, François Regis Ishimwe, Eric Niyonizigiye and Masengesho Patrick.

Women: Helvine Tumukunde, Regine Twizerane and Thamalie Tuyikunde.

Head coach: Yves Ndizeye.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.