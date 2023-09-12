Africa: FIBA Africa Mourns Deceased Former President Alain Ekra

11 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The African basketball fraternity is mourning the death of former FIBA Africa President Alain Ekra, who died on Friday, September 8 in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

A former player, coach and tireless contributor to the promotion of basketball in Africa, Ekra breathed his last aged 83.

Before serving as FIBA Africa President (1998-2010) and being appointed as the organisation's Emeritus President, Ekra served as President of Cote d'Ivoire Basketball Federation.

While Ekra's passing left the African basketball community devastated, current FIBA Africa President Anibal Manave and Secretary General Alphonse Bile paid tributes to the former basketball executive.

"President Anibal Manave and I, Alphonse Bile, are deeply saddened to announce the death of Alain Frederic Francois Ekra," part of FIBA Africa statement, signed by Alphonse Bile, read.

"We pay tribute to our elder, President Emeritus Alain Ekra, a great figure in the world of basketball who made a great contribution to the reputation of FIBA Africa and the development of basketball in Africa. Ekra served FIBA Africa as president from 1998 to the present day. We salute the memory of this great man who had a deep love for the game of basketball."

"President Anibal Manave and I would like, on behalf of our basketball community and in our personal names, to offer our most heartfelt condolences to his wife, his children, the great Ekra family and all those involved in Basketball in Africa and the World."

"May his soul rest in peace," the statement further reads.

