Rwanda: From Israel, U.S. Congressional Delegation Arrives in Rwanda

11 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

President Paul Kagame received the US Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) on September 11, and they discussed issues of global significance and future areas of collaboration, according to the Office of the President.

The delegation is in Rwanda after visiting Israel to learn more about the trilateral bonds between the United States, Israel, and Rwanda.

Led by Representative Lucy McBath, they are hosted by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and their educational arm, Art in Embassies Program (AIEP).

Established in 1971, the CBC has been committed to using the full constitutional power, statutory authority, and financial resources to ensure that African Americans and other marginalized communities in the United States have the opportunity to achieve their aspired goals.

While the CBC has predominantly been made up of members of the Democratic Party, the founding members of the caucus envisioned a non-partisan organization. Consequently, the CBC has a long history of bipartisan collaboration and members who are both Democrat and Republican.

The Caucus is Chaired by Congressman Steven Horsford.

On September 8, the delegation visited Agahozo Shalom village and Anne Heyman Solar Field in Rubona Sector, Rwamagana District.

