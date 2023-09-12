Kenya: Chinese Trade Forum to Expose Kenyan Firms to Tech

Nairobi — Kenyan small businesses will seek tk attract Chinese tech firms at the upcoming Kenya International Industry Expo (KITE).

The 6th expo will take place from September 21 to 23rd at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi.

Themed 'Spurring the Economic Growth and transformation in Kenya through technology', this year's event has been organized by Afripeak Expo Kenya Limited in partnership with the Kenya Investment Authority and the Kenya National Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

"The 6th Kenya Industrial Expo is an opportunity to continue marketing Kenya as an ideal investment destination for Chinese firms," Afripeak Expo Kenya Limited Managing Director Gao Wei said.

"This expo seeks to connect local enterprises to the best technological growth from China," Wei added.

"In a bid to support the government's initiative and promote more exports from Kenya, we are introducing another name to the Expo called Kenya Import & Export Fair This is a new model aimed at promoting the Kenya-China import and export sector, aiming to connect buyers and suppliers from the two countries in areas like consumer goods, agricultural sector and mining sector."

Amid calls to protect the environment, the expo will focus on climate-smart industrialization and Kenya's export promotion, which encompasses general machinery, construction machinery,and hardware and tools.

Others are solar and new (green) energy products, auto parts, chemical products, and medical equipment.

The organizers of the event expect over 5,000 business professionals and investors from various sectors of the economy, in addition to 200 Chinese exhibitors from Shandong, Jiangxi, Henam, and Zhejiang provinces.

Kenya's pavilion will host over 30 selected local companies showcasing products such as avocados, mangoes, coffee, tea, nuts, and mining products, among others, to Chinese buyers.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows that bilateral trade between Kenya and China has increased by 25 percent by the end of last year and currently stands at $5.3 billion.

Over the last decade, the Kenyan Investment Authority (KenInvest) has registered and facilitated 313 Chinese investment projects with a total value of $1.55 billion.

"One of the highlights of this year's Expo is the participation of four delegations from China, representing Shandong, Jiangxi, Henan, and Zhejiang provinces," Pius Rotich, General Manager of KenInvest, said.

"Their presence will underscore the growing trade ties between Kenya and China, and we anticipate fruitful discussions and partnerships emerging from their participation."