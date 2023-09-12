Rwanda: Kazungu - New Details Emerge on Murders

11 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Preliminary investigations have dispelled suspicion of alleged serial killer Denis Kazungu having accomplices or engaging in organ trafficking.

There were multiple reports that the 34-year-old who stands accused of multiple murders and concealing the bodies in a pit he had dug within his rental home in Kicukiro District had accomplices and was an organ trafficker but the Rwanda Investigation Bureau says the suspect acted alone.

"He was acting alone, a fact supported by both Kazungu's statement and that of victims who managed to escape his residence after being robbed,"Thierry Murangira, the Spokesperson of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) said.

Additionally, investigators examined the financial transactions conducted through Kazungu's mobile money account, revealing no evidence of involvement with a criminal network.

Kazungu was apprehended on Monday, September 5. During questioning, he confessed to luring his victims from bars to his home, where he would subsequently rob and murder them.

Meanwhile, the investigation into this gruesome case is ongoing, with Murangira noting that the exact number of victims remains undetermined due to the decomposition of some bodies.

"We await results from the Rwanda Forensic Institute (RFI) to ascertain the precise count," Murangira said.

It is anticipated that the investigators will conclude their inquiry into Kazungu's case by next week, at which point they will submit the findings to the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) to initiate the trial proceedings.

While the trial location has not been finalized, there is a possibility that Kazungu will face a community trial in the area where he allegedly committed the crimes.

Antoine Mutsinzi, Kicukiro District's Executive Administrator (DEA), informed The New Times that local residents have expressed their desire for the suspect to be tried in Gishikiri Village, where he resided in a secluded house.

"We have previously conducted community trials in cases involving suspected murderers in Kanombe Sector, and we may follow the same path in Kazungu's case, as it is permissible under the law, "Mutsinzi explained.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.