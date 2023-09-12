Morocco: Banks Offer Full Fee Waiver On Donation Transfers to Special Fund for Earthquake Impact Management - GPBM

11 September 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Banks are offering full fee waiver on banking services for the transfer of donations from the public, both clients and non-clients, intended for the "Special Fund for Managing the Effects of the Earthquake that Affected the Kingdom of Morocco," announced the Professional Grouping of Moroccan Banks (GPBM) on Monday.

"This full fee waiver is applicable regardless of the channels used and their origin, whether from Morocco or abroad," the GPBM stated in a press release, reiterating its commitment to contribute to the national solidarity effort following the earthquake that affected the Kingdom.

In this regard, banks have taken the necessary steps to raise awareness among their staff and deploy appropriate resources across the banking network throughout the Kingdom to facilitate these transactions and ensure the best support for donors, the same source emphasized.

