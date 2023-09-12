Somalia: Landmine Blast Kills Regional MP and City Councillor in Somalia

El Garas, Somalia — A member of the Galmudug State assembly and a city councilor were killed in an explosion in central Somalia on Monday morning amid an SNA military operation against Al-Shabaab.

MP Mohamed Mohamud (Mohamed Yare), a member of the Galmudug Parliament, and Abdullahi Ibrahim, a member of the local council of Dhusamareb city, were killed in an IED blast in El-garas area of Galgaduud region.

Galmudug presidency said that the MPs died while on duty to visit troops who liberated their constituency near Elbur which has been under Al-Shabaab control for many years.

The death sent a shock wave through the people of Galmudug state on Monday as leaders sent heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Al-Shabaab attack.

The government and local clan forces are carrying out cleaning operations around the city, and it is said that the Al-Shabaab fighters fled from their bases due to imminent attacks.

The Minister of Defense along with Galmudug state leader Ahmed Qoor-Qoor as well as NISA boss Mahad Salad visited El Garas after the the great victory against Al-Shabaab.

Last month, Somali government forces retreated from towns and villages captured in recent months, including Elbur after the al-Shabab militant group carried out a deadly attack on a newly captured base in the village of Cowsweyne.