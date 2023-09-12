Somalia: Landmine Blast Kills Regional MP and City Councillor in Somalia

11 September 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

El Garas, Somalia — A member of the Galmudug State assembly and a city councilor were killed in an explosion in central Somalia on Monday morning amid an SNA military operation against Al-Shabaab.

MP Mohamed Mohamud (Mohamed Yare), a member of the Galmudug Parliament, and Abdullahi Ibrahim, a member of the local council of Dhusamareb city, were killed in an IED blast in El-garas area of Galgaduud region.

Galmudug presidency said that the MPs died while on duty to visit troops who liberated their constituency near Elbur which has been under Al-Shabaab control for many years.

The death sent a shock wave through the people of Galmudug state on Monday as leaders sent heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Al-Shabaab attack.

The government and local clan forces are carrying out cleaning operations around the city, and it is said that the Al-Shabaab fighters fled from their bases due to imminent attacks.

The Minister of Defense along with Galmudug state leader Ahmed Qoor-Qoor as well as NISA boss Mahad Salad visited El Garas after the the great victory against Al-Shabaab.

Last month, Somali government forces retreated from towns and villages captured in recent months, including Elbur after the al-Shabab militant group carried out a deadly attack on a newly captured base in the village of Cowsweyne.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.