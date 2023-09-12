Rwanda: Table Tennis - Uganda's Senyonga, Lukaaya Win Chinese Ambassador's Cup

11 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Ugandans Jonathan Senyonga and Amina Lukaaya were crowned champions of the Chinese Ambassador's Cup that concluded in Kigali on Sunday, September 10.

Organized by Rwanda Table Tennis Federation (RTTF) in partnership with the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda, the tournament, which was in its fourth edition, attracted participants varying from seniors (aged above 18) and juniors (aged under 18) to U-15, para (for players with disabilities) and veterans.

During the finals held at Green Hills Academy, Senyonga won the seniors tournament after beating Rwanda's Didier Hahirwabasenga 3-2 in the men's final while Amina Lukaaya beat countryman Shanita Namara 3-1 to lift the senior women's tournament.

In other categories, Ugandan Philip Napookoli won the boys' under 18 trophy after beating Rwanda's Blaise Shimirwa 3-0 in the final. Rwanda's Kelia Hirwa won the Under 18 girls' title after beating countryman Solange Ntakirutimana 3-0.

It was Rwandan duo Shukuru Ebonge and Diane Uwase who won the Under 15 tournament, in both boys and girls categories, after they saw off King Gisubizo and Ange Mutoniwase 3-1 and 3-0 respectively in the final.

Ugandan Ivan Ssentoggo took home the veterans trophy after defeating 3-0 Rwanda's Pierre Muyango while, in Para Table Tennis, Elissa Irasubiza won the competition after overcoming Badru Muhire in the final.

Winners were awarded medals and trophies accompanied by cash prizes.

