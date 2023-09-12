Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - a Traveler From Addis Abeba With Suspected Cocaine Worth $700,000 Arrested At Hong Kong Airport

9 September 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Customs officers at the Hong Kong International Airport seized about 900 grams of suspected cocaine worth $700,000 from a 48-year-old male passenger who arrived in Hong Kong from Addis Ababa.

According to a press release issued by the government of Hong Kong on Saturday, the passenger, whose identity has not been revealed, arrived in Hong Kong on 05 September, while his delayed check-in travel bag arrived two days later on 07 September.

"During baggage examination, Customs officers found the batch of suspected cocaine concealed inside the false compartments of the bag. The male passenger was subsequently arrested when retrieving his delayed travel bag at the airport on 07 September," the press release reads.

An investigation is ongoing and upon conviction the passenger awaits a maximum penalty of $5 million fine and life imprisonment under the country's dangerous drugs ordinance law.

