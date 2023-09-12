Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Announces New Cabinet - Appoints Son Deputy Finance Minister

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a new cabinet, retaining a bulk of his ministers in key posts and adding a few new faces.

Conspicuous in the recently announced cabinet is Mnangagwa's son, David Kudakwashe, the Deputy Finance Minister and his nephew, Tongai the Deputy Tourism minister.

Some deputy ministers are yet to be appointed.

Finance and Investment Promotion

Prof Mthuli Ncube

Dep - David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa

Veterans of Liberation

Christopher Mutsvangwa

Deputy - Monica Mavhunga

Youth Empowerment and VTC

Tino Machakaire

Deputy - Mupamanga Junior

Sports, Recreation Arts and Culture

Kirsty Coventry

Deputy - Emily Jesaya

Environment, Climate and Wildlife

Nqobizitha Ndlovu

Deputy - John Paradza

Tourism And Hospitality

Barbra Rwodzi

Deputy - Tongai Mnangagwa

Defence

Oppah Muchinguri

Deputy - Levy Mayihlome

Womens Affairs, Community and SME

Monica Mutsvangwa

Deputy - Jeniffer Mhlanga

Local Govt and Public Works

Winston Chitando

Foreign Affairs

Fredrick Shava

Home Affairs

Kazembe Kazembe

Justice, Legal and Parly

Ziyambi Ziyambi

Deputy - Obert Mazungunye

Information

Jennifan Muswere

ICT

Tatenda Mavetera

Deputy - Dingumuzi Phuthi

Mines and Mining Development

Soda Zhemu

Higher and Tertiary Education

Prof Amon Murwira

Deputy - Simelizwezwe Sibanda

Primary and Secondary

T Moyo (Mash Central)

Deputy - Angeline Gata

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

July Moyo

Mrs Dinha

Industry and Commerce

Sithembiso Nyoni

Transport and Infrastructure Development

Felix Mhona

Energy and Power Development

Edgar Moyo

National Housing

Daniel Garwe

Deputy - Yeukai Simbanegavi

Land Agriculture

Dr Masuka

Deputy - Vangelis Haritatos

Deputy - Davis Marapira

Health

Dr Mombeshora

Provincial Affairs in the OPC

Lovemore Matuke

Skills Audit and Development

Paul Mavhima

PROVINCIAL MINISTERS

BULAWAYO - Hon Judith Ncube

HARARE - Hon Charles Tawengwa

MANICALAND - Hon Matsikenyeri

MAT SOUTH - Hon E Ndlovu

MIDLANDS - Hon Owen Ncube

MASH WEST- Hon M. Chombo

MAT NORTH - Hon R. Moyo

MASVINGO - Hon E R Chadzamira

MASH CENTRAL- Hon C. Magomo

MASH EAST - Hon A Munzverengi