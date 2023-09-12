Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Announces New Cabinet - Appoints Son Deputy Finance Minister

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a new cabinet, retaining a bulk of his ministers in key posts and adding a few new faces.
Conspicuous in the recently announced cabinet is Mnangagwa's son, David Kudakwashe, the Deputy Finance Minister and his nephew, Tongai the Deputy Tourism minister.
Some deputy ministers are yet to be appointed.
Finance and Investment Promotion
Prof Mthuli Ncube
Dep - David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa
Veterans of Liberation
Christopher Mutsvangwa
Deputy - Monica Mavhunga
Youth Empowerment and VTC
Tino Machakaire
Deputy - Mupamanga Junior
Sports, Recreation Arts and Culture
Kirsty Coventry
Deputy - Emily Jesaya
Environment, Climate and Wildlife
Nqobizitha Ndlovu
Deputy - John Paradza
Tourism And Hospitality
Barbra Rwodzi
Deputy - Tongai Mnangagwa
Defence
Oppah Muchinguri
Deputy - Levy Mayihlome
Womens Affairs, Community and SME
Monica Mutsvangwa
Deputy - Jeniffer Mhlanga
Local Govt and Public Works
Winston Chitando
Foreign Affairs
Fredrick Shava
Home Affairs
Kazembe Kazembe
Justice, Legal and Parly
Ziyambi Ziyambi
Deputy - Obert Mazungunye
Information
Jennifan Muswere
ICT
Tatenda Mavetera
Deputy - Dingumuzi Phuthi
Mines and Mining Development
Soda Zhemu
Higher and Tertiary Education
Prof Amon Murwira
Deputy - Simelizwezwe Sibanda
Primary and Secondary
T Moyo (Mash Central)
Deputy - Angeline Gata
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
July Moyo
Mrs Dinha
Industry and Commerce
Sithembiso Nyoni
Transport and Infrastructure Development
Felix Mhona
Energy and Power Development
Edgar Moyo
National Housing
Daniel Garwe
Deputy - Yeukai Simbanegavi
Land Agriculture
Dr Masuka
Deputy - Vangelis Haritatos
Deputy - Davis Marapira
Health
Dr Mombeshora
Provincial Affairs in the OPC
Lovemore Matuke
Skills Audit and Development
Paul Mavhima
PROVINCIAL MINISTERS
BULAWAYO - Hon Judith Ncube
HARARE - Hon Charles Tawengwa
MANICALAND - Hon Matsikenyeri
MAT SOUTH - Hon E Ndlovu
MIDLANDS - Hon Owen Ncube
MASH WEST- Hon M. Chombo
MAT NORTH - Hon R. Moyo
MASVINGO - Hon E R Chadzamira
MASH CENTRAL- Hon C. Magomo
MASH EAST - Hon A Munzverengi