Uganda Waives Visa Fees for South Sudan Students

Uganda has waived visa fees for South Sudan students seeking to study in the country.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Simon Mundeyi the development follows the completion of becoming a full member of the East African Community by South Sudan.

"Government has therefore waived visa fees for South Sudan students coming to study in Uganda will from now not have to pay for student visas," Mundeyi said.

Previously, South Sudan students coming to study in Uganda had to pay for student visas .

Mundeyi said on Monday that in the same way, Ugandan students to South Sudan are not required top pay for visas, to join other countries including Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania whose students don't require visas to study in Uganda.

Free movement

Citizens from countries which are members of the East African Community don't require to have visas before entering the respective countries.

Also, some members of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa(COMESA) have established a 90-day visa-free travel regime and access to visas on arrival.

Currently, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Rwanda, Swaziland, Seychelles, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe offer 90-day visas on arrival for COMESA nationals.

Mauritius, Rwanda and Seychelles offer visa waiver options for all COMESA nationals. Zambia offers a visa waiver to COMESA nationals traveling on official business.

COMESA member states who do not currently offer any travel exemptions or relaxed options include Egypt, Libya, Ethiopia, D.R. Congo, Sudan and Eritrea.