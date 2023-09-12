Sudan: Displacement Tracking Matrix - North Kordofan Floods Leave Hundreds Homeless

El Obeid — Flash floods and torrents following heavy rains partially or completely destroyed about 300 houses in villages south-east of El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan last week.

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) reports that about 300 houses in the villages of El Tamaladiya and Nawa in El Rahad locality were completely or partially damaged after flash floods that hit the area last week.

The DTM sats that that 131 houses were completely damaged and 16 houses partially damaged in the village of El Tamaladiya. In the village of Nawa, floods and torrents led to the complete destruction of 122 houses, and the partial destruction of 25 more.

The matrix notes that that 253 affected families have been displaced and are currently seeking shelter.