Zimbabwe: Zim Junior Chess Team Back Home

The country's juniors put up a spirited fight on their first appearance at the African Youth Chess Championships in Egypt.

Zimbabwe was represented by 18 players in the regional tournament which ran from 31 August to 9 September, among them Women Candidate Master Rumbidzai Mawire, Thandazani Mushore, Ropafadzo Gwatidzo, Maita Sydney Mangwende, and Tawananyasha Mawire.

Team Zimbabwe managed at least five points out of nine rounds played at the continental jamboree.

Four of Zimbabwe players namely Maita Mangwende, Tafadzwa Machengedzero, Ndiweni Banenkosi, and Danmore Mahawa managed to score five points while Amith Boddapati, Grace Zvarwebwa and Mya Mbaje managed four and half points.

Mawire, Mushore, Tinevimbo Chimbodza, Melissa Kambezo and Izile Ndebele were all tied on four points.

Thandazani Mushore says the tournament was a good experience for them.

"The tournament was an eye-opener for us and we learned that we need to continue working hard as a country.

"We all realised that there is a big difference between us and most of the countries in terms of knowledge and understanding of the game.

"Yes we did our level best but we need to continue working hard and also to have more international tournaments so that we improve and develop as players. But I believe that the lessons learned will surely help us to be better players going forward."

"It was a very tough competition but I'm very happy that I also learned a lot and gained international exposure at the tournament.

Rumbidzai Mawira added:

"I'm sure that if I continue working hard I will improve and come back stronger at the tournament next year."

Coach Lewis Kahoba said the tournament was a learning experience for the kids.

"The performance was very good, It was not an easy environment for the team.

"But for most of our first-timers to score over five points was exceptional and it's encouraging going forward that if they continue to work hard, they will improve, and become top players for the country," he said.