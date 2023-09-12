Zambia: Over 200 Organizations Set for Africa Fintech Summit in Lusaka

Lusaka, Zambia — The stage is set for the largest gathering of fintech stakeholders from around Africa and the globe as the Africa Fintech Summit prepares for its 10th edition. The summit, renowned for fostering meaningful conversations, partnerships and other ecosystem-enabling engagements, is scheduled to take place from November 2-3, 2023, at Ciela Resort and Spa in Lusaka, Zambia.

The Africa Fintech Summit has become a platform where innovators, entrepreneurs, regulators, investors, and other influential players convene to chart the course for Africa's fintech landscape. With the fintech sector on the continent witnessing exponential growth and transformation, this year's summit aims to accelerate the pace of innovation, foster partnerships, and address critical challenges faced by the industry.

AFTSLusaka2023 will feature representation from an array of esteemed organizations spanning the public and private sectors. From innovative fintech startups and disruptive tech companies to established financial institutions, regulatory bodies, and investment firms, the attendee list for this year's event is as broad and diverse as ever. The following companies and organizations are registered and/or speaking at AFTSLusaka2023.

Regulators, Government & NGOs

Office of the President of the Republic of Zambia, Ministry of Technology & Science, Zambia; Capital Markets Authority (Kenya), Prosper Africa, Africa Trade Initiative, U.S. Department of State, USAID, World Bank, UNCDF, Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Africa, Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank, Norfund, and others.

Investors (incl. Accelerators, incubators & venture labs)

Flourish Ventures, Apis Partners, Norrsken, Founders Factory Africa, Startupbootcamp AfriTech, Launch Africa, Chanzo Capital, and others.

Fintech Companies

Mastercard, Flutterwave, Pan-African Payments Settlement System (PAPSS), JUMO, Paystack, Yellow Card, Turaco, Multigate, PremierCredit, IDT Corporation/Boss Money, Fonbnk, Pastel, Power Financial, PrimeNet, OurPass, Minka, Chipper Cash, Tilt, PayGo Zambia, Klasha, ZeePay, dLocal, EBANX, Peach Payments, and others.

Banks & Telecommunications Companies

Afreximbank, Ecobank, Absa Bank, Citi Bank, I&M Bank, Diamond Trust Bank, First City Monument Bank, Standard Chartered, Zanaco, MTN, and others.

Media Companies

TechCabal, Technext, The Kenyan Wall Street, African Media Agency, TechTrends Zambia, Africa.com, Financial Insight, Get Funded Africa, TanTV Studios, Bitcoin Kenya, and others.

Non-Fin, Tech Companies

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Thales Group, Integrated Biometrics, and others.

Ecosystem Associations & Players

Payments Association of Zambia, Bankers Association of Zambia, BongoHive, Corporate Council on Africa, Kenya Bankers Association, Fintech Association of South Africa, Mauritius Finance, Congo Business Network, Africa Tech Festival (Informal), and others.

Industry Research & Consultants

Wall Street Africa, Briter Bridges, Asoko Insight, Dedalus Global, Ibex Frontier, Deloitte, KRL International, Mansa Advisory, Invictus Solutions, Flawless Events, and others.

Other

TNC Wealth Partners, Kleiner Apex, and others.