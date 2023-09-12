Angola: Ruling Party Highlights Youth's Patriotic Duty

Dundo — Vice president of the ruling MPLA party Luísa Damião has stressed the need to continue to instill patriotism and citizenship in young people in order to boost the consolidation and preservation of sovereignty, democracy, peace and national unity.

The politician was speaking at the meeting with members of the MPLA provincial committee in the eastern Lunda Norte province on Sunday.

Luísa Damião called on young people for commitment to the country, placing the interests of the nation above all else so that the generational transition becomes a decisive factor for the continued harmonious and sustainable development of the country.

"After achieving independence and peace we embrace the battle of development, where everyone is called to put their fingerprint, especially young people, who must put their creativity and intelligence at the service of the nation.", she stressed.

She said that her party has an increased responsibility in this process, giving opportunities to young people, "as it has already done", in all areas, so that they feel committed, from a very early age, to development.

On the other hand, the politician said that the MPLA continues to reflect on new ways of operating and organising its structures, making the Action Committees increasingly attractive and closer to the communities.

MPLA leader has been started Sunday an aid and control visit to the province of Lunda Norte. HD/NIC