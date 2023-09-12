Angola: President Evaluates Works On Barra Do Dande Ocean Terminal

11 September 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Monday visited the works on the Barra do Dande Ocean Terminal (TOBD) located in northern province of Bengo, whose progress stands at around 63 percent.

The completion of works on Barra do Dande Ocean Terminal, estimated at US$642 million, are scheduled for the end of July 2024.

TOBD is a structuring work for the national oil sector with strategic relevance for the country, due to its role in strengthening national energy security.

The project started in 2012 and has a storage capacity of 580,000 cubic meters of refined products.

Angolan oil company Sonangol formalised the award of the construction of the TOBD to Odebrecht Engenharia e Construção Internacional (OECI) and signed the 3 contracts relating to this work, as a result of the international public tender.

The project was re-launched on December 1, 2021 and currently has 2847 workers from all the country's provinces. DC/AL/NIC

