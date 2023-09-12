Tanzania: Govt Moves to Enforce Political Parties' Code of Conduct

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania: PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Monday her government is determined to ensure all political parties adhere to the political parties' code of conducts and other national laws before, during and after the forthcoming elections.

The Head of State said at a meeting in Dar es Salaam that no political party shall be exempted and that political party leaders must ensure their followers abide by the book.

"These are laws that we sat and agreed that all political parties should follow and abide by and here I am reminding you, we should maintain the standards that we had set for ourselves which also include avoiding all sorts of violence, chaos and destruction of people's properties," she said. Emphasizing that political parties must help maintain the country's stability by respecting the moral and ethical standards, avoid discriminatory actions, fraud or refrain from giving false information.

Tanzania expects to begin its elections in 2024 where citizens will have the opportunity to vote for their local authority leaders ahead of the General Elections planned for 2025.