Tunisia: Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Libyan Counterpart After Devastating Storm

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani held a phone call on Monday evening with the head of the Libyan Government of National Accord, Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, following the storm and floods that hit several areas in Libya, causing human and material losses.

The Prime Minister sent his Libyan counterpart "his sincere condolences to the brotherly Libyan people on the death of a number of its citizens as a result of this natural disaster". He expressed his sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured and wounded, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

Hachani expressed Tunisia's support for Libya by providing all the necessary resources to quickly overcome the effects of the storm and flooding, in line with the President of the Republic's instructions to urgently coordinate with the Libyan authorities to lend a helping hand to overcome this ordeal.

For his part, the head of the Libyan Government of National Unity thanked the President of the Republic for "this sincere fraternal attitude", noting the "depth of the existing relations between the two peoples and brotherly countries".

The death toll from the floods caused by storm "Daniel", which has swept across eastern Libya since Sunday, has risen to 150, according to Libyan media.

Libya declared three days of mourning on Monday following the ordeal.