Morocco Earthquake - Inmates in All Prisons 'Safe and Sound' (Dgapr)

11 September 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Inmates in all prisons are "safe and sound" following the earthquake that struck several regions of Morocco last Friday, the General Delegation for Prison Administration and Rehabilitation (DGAPR) said on Monday.

"Following the earthquake that struck our country, the General Delegation for Prison Administration and Rehabilitation wishes to reassure prisoners' families by informing them that inmates in all penitentiary establishments are safe and sound," the DGAPR said in a press release.

The Delegation stressed that all prison officials, civil servants and medical staff have been instructed to remain present alongside the prisoners.

In addition, the same source added, committees made up of central officials have been dispatched to the penitentiary establishments concerned to ensure the safety of inmates, buildings and facilities.

The DGAPR also enabled inmates to communicate with their families to reassure them, and provided psychological support to those who had lost loved ones as a result of the disaster.

The Delegation has followed this disaster with emotion and sadness, and offers its sincere condolences to the families of the victims on this painful occasion, the press release noted.

The DGAPR also assured the public that all its officials and managers would remain mobilized, and that all appropriate measures would be taken to deal with any developments in the situation, in close coordination with the relevant authorities.

