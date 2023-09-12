Ethiopia, China Strengthening Ties Through Cooperation in Technology Education

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and China have been strengthening their ties by increasing their cooperation in education of technologies through Luban Workshop, Chines Tianjin University of Technology and Education said.

The government of China launched the Luban Workshop in 2021 at the Federal Technical and Vocational Training Institute (formerly known as the Ethiopian Technical University) in Addis Ababa with the aim of providing high-end technical skills training to help college students meet the requirements of the emerging global market.

The workshop was established by the Chinese Tianjin University of Technology and Education (TUTE), under the guidance of the Ministry of Education of China.

It is positioned in the field of artificial intelligence and provides undergraduate trainings majoring in manufacturing technology, electronics and communication technology, electrical and control technology, among others.

The Luban workshop in Addis Ababa serves not only Ethiopia but also for East Africa region too, it was indicated.

The African and Arab media delegates visited Tianjin University of technology.

During the visit the university officials gave briefings about the university and its cooperation with other countries through the Luban workshop project.

Professor Lv Jingquan, the Vice President of the university and the main founder of the Luban workshop brand explained about the innovative practices of the workshop.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Education ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The vice president told the Ethiopian News Agency during the occasion that the friendship between Ethiopia and China is everlasting and now established strong diplomatic cooperation in various areas.

The Luban workshop project is among the strong cooperation areas where the two countries work together in the area of education, he added.

Cultivating technical and skilled talent manpower for the industry is key and the cooperation of Luban workshops between the two countries serves not only for Ethiopia but also for East Africa region too.

He noted that "We hope that through the headquarters of the African Union we can serve the entire Africa continent. The Engineering Practice Innovation Program Research and Promotion (EPIP) model is now applied well in Ethiopia."

According to him, currently students of east African countries are going to Luban workshop in Ethiopia to receive vocational and technical training. Countries in the region have now expressing desire to establish the Luban workshop by benchmarking Ethiopia.

Professor Jingquan appreciates the Ethiopian labor and skill minister for its commitment to support the project and promote EPIP.

It is indicated that the Ethiopian Luban Workshop offers over 600 class hours of various courses at all levels to vocational colleges in East African countries, cultivating and training 350 local teachers and students, and increasing its influence. .

As of august 2023, Tianjin University has opened more than 20 Luban workshops in more than 20 countries.

The aim is to cultivate innovative and talented teachers, who are familiar with Chinese technology and promote international products.

Tianjin University of Technology and Education is a college that was established in China in 1979, its main goal is to train teachers for vocational education.