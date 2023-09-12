Tunisia: Minister of Health Meets Senior Associate Dean of Harvard Medical School

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Minister Ali Mrabet stressed the importance of strengthening the partnership between Tunisia and the United States in the field of medical research and investing in modern systems to respond to the needs of effective health care and the development of health services during his meeting on Monday in Tunis with Senior Associate Dean for Postgraduate Medical Education at Harvard Medical School, Ajay Singh.

Mrabet discussed with his guest the opportunities for cooperation in medical education and research and the exchange of experiences between the Ministry and Harvard Medical School, according to a statement from the Ministry.

He noted the "strong relations between Tunisia and the United States in the field of scientific and advanced medical research".

For his part, the Senior Associate Dean of Harvard Medical School expressed his admiration for Tunisia's experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. He praised Tunisia's system of medical training and studies and expressed Harvard University's willingness to strengthen partnership relations with the Tunisian Ministry of Health.